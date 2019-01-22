Mumbai leg of Mercedes Trophy 2019 set to tee off on Wed

Former cricketers and S Badrinath would be seen in action in the leg of the 19th golf tournament beginning Wednesday.

The qualifiers will culminate on January 25.

Three hundred city golfers are expected to compete for the six available national finals qualification spots in the three-day event being played at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in suburban Chembur, a said Tuesday.

The six winners from the leg will make it to the national finals in Pune scheduled between March 27-29.

The first two legs of qualification in Pune and Bengaluru saw eight spots booked for the National Finals and post the third Mumbai leg, 27 more spots will be up for grabs in the remaining qualification legs.

The format of play will be Double Peoria, the release stated.

