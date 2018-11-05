Mumbai: NCB nabs 2 persons with charas, MDMA, LSD in Andheri

Two persons were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and contraband like charas, MDMA and LSD was recovered from them, an official said Monday.
MDMA, or methylenedioxy-methamphetamine is a synthetic drug known on the streets as "ecstasy" while LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, goes by the term "acid".
The duo were arrested from Mogra area of Andheri by an NCB team acting on a specific tip-off, the official informed.
The 480 gram charas recovered from the duo had been procured from Himachal Pradesh and was meant for peddling in the metropolis, he said.
A case had been registered and further probe was underway, the official said.
The official informed that drug trafficking and consumption attract severe jail terms of up to 20 years, and in certain cases, even capital punishment.
