Lloris urges Tottenham to learn from mistakes

has warned Tottenham they risk blowing their and hopes unless they cut out the errors after a nervy win against Wolves.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, cruising at 3-0 midway through the second half, weathered a late fightback from the home side to win 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Erik Lamela, and put Spurs in control before league debutant gave away two spot-kicks, converted by and

Lloris warned that Spurs had to tighten up after losing leads against Inter Milan and in already this season.

"We need to learn," he said.

"It is not the first time this has happened in the and in the league that the opponent created chances in the last minutes of the game. It is something we need to improve.

"It is the responsibility of the players. Of course the has his expectations and so do the staff and I think they try to give us the main tools and then it is about our emotions, our feelings.

"If we have to play a different way, we have to play a different way. We could have managed the game in another way. At 3-0, you do not have to press. It is about communications, feelings and is more up to the players."



Lloris is banned for Tuesday's must-win visit of while Mousa Dembele is an doubt after coming off at Molineux with an ankle problem.

"We have shown in the last few years that Tottenham have a way of playing and we try to respect the plan but I think there are a lot of things to learn," said Lloris.

"We cannot control everything in the game but we can do better with the ball." Newly-promoted Wolves slipped to their third straight defeat despite their late rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)