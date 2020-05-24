Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11

A 19-year-old woman, who recently returned to Mandi from Mumbai, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a district official said on Sunday.

The fresh case has pushed the number of COVID-19 cases to 11 in the district. One person has so far recovered from the infection while a coronavirus patient died, leaving nine active cases in the district.

The woman, who has tested positive for the infection, is asymptotic and belonged to Dharampur in Sarkaghat tehsil, the official said.

She recently returned from Mumbai with her parents and was institutionally quarantined in Dharampur with them, he said.

Her parents tested negative, the official said.

She is being shifted to the dedicated coronavirus centre at Dhangshidar near Mandi in the training centre of the Jal Shakti department, he added.

