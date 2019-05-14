Mumbai's Aarohi Pandit first female pilot to cross the Atlantic in LSA

Pandit, 23, made history when she landed in to become the world's first woman pilot to cross the in a light sport (LSA).

The girl landed at at 18.29 UTC on Monday.

She flew from Wick in to Iqaluit in five legs, stopping at and Along the way, she also became the world's first woman pilot to successfully complete a solo flight across the treacherous ice cap in an LSA.

An Indian CPL and LSA License holder, is flying around the world for the 'WE! Women Empower Expedition', the world's first all-woman team circumnavigation of the planet in a LSA.

The aircraft, called Mahi, is a tiny single engine Sinus 912 plane weighing less than a Bullet bike, manufactured by Pipistrel Slovenia, and is the first LSA registered by India's DGCA.

set course for the Expedition with her fellow pilot and best friend on July 30 last year. They flew Mahi across Punjab, Rajasthan, in and then to Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Serbia, Slovenia, Germany, and UK.

Since the tiny cockpit is equipped with a life raft, oxygen system and other for the Atlantic Crossing and beyond, Aarohi is now flying solo.

"I am so honoured and grateful that I could do this for my country and for women everywhere. Flying over the is a humbling experience. It's just you and your little plane, with the light blue sky above and the dark blue sea or shining white ice below.

"Certain parts were bumpy but the beauty of the ocean and the islands is breathtaking. I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," she said.

Preparing for the expedition, and specifically for the solo flights over the Atlantic Ocean, hasn't been easy. It included a rigorous seven-month regimen of extreme weather, oceanic and high-altitude flying along with various physical and mental exercises aimed at helping her take on the hardest terrain and weather conditions while being all alone in the cockpit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)