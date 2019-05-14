13 Pak nationals repatriated through Attari-Wagah border

Thirteen Pakistani nationals, including four fishermen, were repatriated to on Tuesday through the Attari- border, the country's here said.

They were handed over to Pakistani authorities in the presence of officials of the High Commission, it said.

Thirteen Pakistani nationals -- nine civil prisoners and four fishermen, were repatriated on May 14 through the Attari- border, the mission said in a statement.

The here worked closely with the Indian authorities for the release and repatriation of these Pakistani civil prisoners and fishermen, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)