JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lawlessness prevailing in Bengal: Sonowal on violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata road show

2 held for repackaging, selling fair price shop rice in Srinagar
Business Standard

13 Pak nationals repatriated through Attari-Wagah border

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thirteen Pakistani nationals, including four fishermen, were repatriated to Pakistan on Tuesday through the Attari-Wagah border, the country's High Commission here said.

They were handed over to Pakistani authorities in the presence of officials of the Pakistan High Commission, it said.

Thirteen Pakistani nationals -- nine civil prisoners and four fishermen, were repatriated on May 14 through the Attari-Wagah border, the mission said in a statement.

The Pakistan High Commission here worked closely with the Indian authorities for the release and repatriation of these Pakistani civil prisoners and fishermen, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 21:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU