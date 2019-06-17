Mumbai, south Konkan to get rains over next two days: IMD

The Monday predicted moderate showers in and surrounding areas over the next two days, while south Konkan will receive higher intensity during the same period.

A met said that the forecast for Marathwada region, which was that of a dry spell this week, was Monday changed to one with isolated showers in some pockets.

The Madhya Maharashtra region will also get showers in a few isolated places, and so will Vidarbha, though the will be of low intensity, the Met department said.

