First pilot floating solar plant to be completed in next 2-3 months: Vedanta

Monday said its first pilot floating solar plant will be completed in the next two to three months.

In an investor brief, the company said it is focussing on and its group firm Hindustan Zinc plans its "first pilot floating solar to be completed in next 2-3 months".

Vikram Solar, and rooftop solar and solutions provider, had earlier in the year announced that it bagged the project order for a 1-MW floating solar plant for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Group firm.

The plant will be located at Ghosunda Dam, near Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, it said.

The floating plant, Vikram Solar said, will contribute to saving water evaporation loss, thus resulting in conservation of water, reduce the development of algae, maintaining cleanliness of the water and will obviously save land space.

The solar plant is expected to have an of 1,993 MWh a year and will be able to power 1,400 houses a year.

Ltd in the investor brief said (TSPL), its wholly-owned arm, has achieved record plant availability of 97 per cent in April.

