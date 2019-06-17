Doctors boycott work for 2 hrs in Kerala govt hospitals, services at pvt hospitals also hit

were affected across as doctors of state-run hospitals boycotted work for two hours on Monday and those in private facilities participated in a 24-hour nationwide strike being observed in support of protests by the medical fraternity in

Long queues near outpatient departments (OPDs) were seen in several government hospitals across the state. Some patients said they didn't know about the strike and have been waiting for hours.

"We left our homes at 3 am and do not know if the doctors will attend on us," a patient at the government here said.

A woman said she had come with her relative suffering from breathing problems early this morning and no doctors had attended her till 10 am.

Another patient said she arrived at the around 5 am to meet her doctor with her blood test reports. "If I can't meet the doctor today, I will have to get the tests done again," she said.

Dr Sulphi N said, "While in government hospitals, doctors boycotted OPDs from 8 am to 10 am, the strike was total in the nearly 1,000 private hospitals and clinics in the state, as doctors are participating in the 24-hour strike and attending only emergency cases."



At least 10,000 medical students also participated in the strike, he told Dental clinics under the also took part in the stir.

Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA) and the Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) were among the organisations which participated in the protests.

The (IMA) members staged a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan here for two hours from 10 am demanding a central law for protection of the life of doctors and property. They also raised slogans against Chief Minister

Junior doctors in are on strike since June 11 after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the and Hospital in Kolkata.

In a show of solidarity, medical practitioners across the country have chose not to work, leaving patients in the lurch.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)