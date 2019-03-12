Mumbai: Toddler found dead in building shaft in Kalachowki

-
A toddler who went missing Tuesday afternoon while playing outside her home in Mumbai's Kalachowki area was later found dead in the building's shaft, police said.
One-and-half-year-old Arohi Ramesh Rane was found dead in the shaft of Progressive B building where she stayed on the fourth floor, an official said.
"She had gone out to play in the afternoon. When she did not come back after a long time, her parents approached Kalachowki police. Her parents found her in their building's shaft in the evening. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," the official added.
An accidental death case has been registered and the incident is being probed, he said.
