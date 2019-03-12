Mumbai: Toddler found dead in building shaft in Kalachowki

A toddler who went missing while playing outside her home in Mumbai's Kalachowki area was later found dead in the building's shaft, police said.

One-and-half-year-old was found dead in the of where she stayed on the fourth floor, an said.

"She had gone out to play in the afternoon. When she did not come back after a long time, her parents approached Her parents found her in their building's in the evening. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," the added.

An accidental death case has been registered and the incident is being probed, he said.

