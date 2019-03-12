JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Four TRS candidates, 1 of ally win TLC elections

France bans Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace
Business Standard

Mumbai: Toddler found dead in building shaft in Kalachowki

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A toddler who went missing Tuesday afternoon while playing outside her home in Mumbai's Kalachowki area was later found dead in the building's shaft, police said.

One-and-half-year-old Arohi Ramesh Rane was found dead in the shaft of Progressive B building where she stayed on the fourth floor, an official said.

"She had gone out to play in the afternoon. When she did not come back after a long time, her parents approached Kalachowki police. Her parents found her in their building's shaft in the evening. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," the official added.

An accidental death case has been registered and the incident is being probed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements