Hollywood stars charged in college admissions scam: Official

Two Hollywood actresses including Oscar-nominated "Desperate Housewives" star are among 50 people indicted in a nationwide university admissions scam, court records unsealed in on Tuesday showed.

The accused, who also include chief executives, allegedly cheated to get their children into elite schools, including Yale, Stanford, and the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said.

Huffman, 56, and Lori Loughlin, 54, who starred in "Full House," are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)