Golden Jubilee celebration of Jammu University starts with 'Jashn-e-Gulzar'

The Golden Jubilee celebration of University Tuesday began with "Jashn-e-Gulzar", the inaugural ceremony in which some world famous Indian and poets participated.

to the J-K governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, in presence of eminent film director, Gulzar, inaugurated the three-day high profile cultural event organised by the Department of and Welfare as part of celebrations of the university which will continue for the entire year.

The of University, Prof and and a Canadian were among the prominent dignitaries that attended the event.

"Such programmes provide a perfect platform to budding and poets to scale up their talent and skills in the world of literature," Ganai said.

The said is a household name in the country and a symbol and an of India's composite culture also known as ' Tehzeeb'.

" has been working with government organisations, including the National Council for Promotion of Language (NCPUL) and for that his contribution has been of great value," Ganai said.

Underlining the need for further promotion and propagation of Urdu language, the said this language was born in and is by all definitions and standards an Indian language.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)