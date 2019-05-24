Municipal commissioner, councillor arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A commissioner of Jhunjhunu municipality and a councillor were arrested on Friday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

According to the ACB, municipal commissioner Vinay Pal had demanded bribe of Rs 4 lakh from complainant Arif Mohammad through councillor Manoj Kumawat in lieu of granting permission for land conversion.

He said that the complaint was verified in February when Kumawat accepted Rs 50,000.

The accused were caught red-handed on Friday when the commissioner accepted bribe of Rs 1 lakh through the councillor.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation in the matter is on, the ACB official said.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 18:26 IST

