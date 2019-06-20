Paricharak allowed to enter Legislative Council

Prashant Paricharak, an independent member backed by the ruling BJP who was suspended from the Legislative Council after his comments about Army jawans' wives led to outrage, was allowed to enter the Thursday.

Council announced the decision.

"Paricharak's suspension had been already revoked on February 28, but due to Anil Parab's objection, I had restrained him from entering the House," he said.

"I held a meeting of all party leaders in my chamber and the issue was amicably resolved. I now allow him to enter the House and he can participate in the proceedings," Nimbalkar said.

Paricharak had once again tendered apology, he added.

However, Congress' took objection to the decision.

Addressing a rally in Solapur for local bodies elections in 2017, Paricharak said, "A soldier gets a telegram from his wife that she has delivered a baby and he distributes sweets to his colleagues on the border, though he has not visited home for a whole year."



He made the remarks while trying to take a dig at the NCP for seeking credit for water supply from Ujani dam, but it led to an uproar with leaders across the party lines accusing him of insulting the jawans. He was suspended on March 9, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)