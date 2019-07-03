Muslim Rashtriya Manch plans to expand its footprint in Tgana

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an RSS arm, has drawn up plans to expand its presence in Telangana, which has a substantial population of Muslims, according to a state functionary.

The organisation planned to increase its membership base by over three-fold by this year end and take up programmes for enhancing education and employment opportunities for Muslims and for promotion of Urdu, MRM Telangana Convener M A Sattar said Wednesday.

The expansion of the manch, the Muslim wing of RSS, comes at a time when the BJP which has announced its plans to capture power in the youngest state in the country in the 2023 assembly elections, buoyed by its impressive showing in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Sattar said the manch, in existence in the state for the last three years, presently has over 3,000 members and the target was to take it to 10,000 by the end of this year.

Patron of MRM Indresh Kumar attended an Eid milap event of the outfit here Sunday last that drew about 800 people, he told PTI Wednesday.

Kumar spoke about focusing on education and employment opportunities for Muslims, he said.

Elaborating on the plans to strengthen the outfit, Sattar said district conveners had been appointed and they in turn would form district committees.

The manch planned to take up programmes in Telangana for enhancing education and employment among Muslims and for promotion of Urdu, he said.

The aims of the manch include working for national integrity and promotion of nationalism, he said.

The manch plans to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh also and Kumar would soon attend a meeting in the neighbouring state, Sattar said.

Enthused by its performance in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won four of the 17 seats in Telangana, the BJP has announced its plan to emerge as the alternative to ruling TRS and formthe government in the state in 2023.

