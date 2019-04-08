Opposition leaders have mental issues: Indresh Kumar

Opposition leaders have mental problems and they need to visit medical centres, said here on Sunday while reacting to Yadav's allegation that BJP spreads hate.

"Souls and minds of and other opposition parties' leaders are filled with hate and venom that's why they always see 'hate' in the BJP and the I think they have mental problems. They need to visit medical centres," the Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron told ANI.

Yadav on Sunday alleged that BJP has divided the people into communal lines and created a rift in the society.

"BJP has divided the country and society more than the British did. This election is for shedding the wall of hatred that has been created," Yadav said.

Kumar also said that Opposition leaders did not get samskara from their parents and do not know to respect their elders. "They (Opposition leaders) perhaps have not got any samskara from their parents hence why they would lie and use abusive words," Kumar responded to Ajit Singh's comment that was not taught by his parents to speak truth.

"He (Modi) claims he never lies but he has never said a truth till date. Children are taught to speak the truth, but his parents did not teach him that," Singh said at a rally on Wednesday.

The also asserted that incumbent Modi is the for the prime minister's post.

