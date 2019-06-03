Mustard seed futures fall on low demand

seed prices fell by 0.45 per cent to Rs 3,965 per in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed their positions amid subdued cues from the physical markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, seed for July contracts declined by Rs 18, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 3,965 per having an open interest of 72,980 lots.

seed for August contracts, too, was trading down by Rs 15, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 4,002 per in an open interest of 3,930 lots.

Marketmen attributed the persistent weakness in the prices to cutting down of positions by participants amid weak trend at the spot market.

