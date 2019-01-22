My party will construct Ram temple if voted to power: Togadia

Accusing the BJP of cheating Hindus by not fulfilling the promise of building a in Ayodhya, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia Tuesday said if his party is voted to power at the Centre, it would start its construction within a week.

He added that his party would also impose a limit of two children per family to control India's population.

Togadia, of the newly-formed outfit - International Hindu Parishad- said he would formally announce the launch of his political party in New on February 9.

"Despite being in power from the gram panchayat level to the Centre, the BJP has not built temple at the birthplace of Lord in in the last five years. The party has failed to fulfil its promise," he told reporters at Indore Press Club.

"Even the is not going to build the Ram temple there. But my party would bring an ordinance within a week of coming to power and start construction of the temple. Unlike them, we will not give empty promises," he said.

He said after coming to power at the Centre, his party would impose a limit of two children per family in order to curb the population.

"If a family has more than two children, they will not get benefits of the government schemes of education, health and other sectors. Such children will neither be able to get any government job, nor contest elections from anywhere," he said.

Though Togadia did not disclose the name of his political outfit, he said, "Our party has been registered. We will formally announce its formation on February 9 at The party will contest almost all 543 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."



He said the took the decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) for political benefits.

Responding to a question, he said the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be stopped and the system of ballot paper should be brought back.

"There are possibilities that EVMs can be hacked. For the same reason, several big countries have rejected the use of EVMs," Togadia said.

