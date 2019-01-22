CCS approves ECHS benefits to Assam Rifles pensioners

The (CCS) has approved Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) membership to Rifles pensioners, a move that will benefit over three lakhs beneficiaries in and Nepal, a said Tuesday.

According to the (MHA) records, there are over 92,000 Rifles pensioners, including about 27,000 residing in Nepal, the said.

"The CCS has approved granting of membership to Rifles pensioners and their dependents residing in and subject to certain specific conditions. A total beneficiaries, including dependents, would be more than three lakhs," he said.

The Assam Rifles, one of the oldest para-military forces in the country with a region-specific force with its operational role in the Northeast, is headed and manned by officers and jawans of the Army, but is under the operational control of the MHA.

