Mystery packages at London transport hubs may have Irish link

on Wednesday said its Command investigation into three suspicious packages delivered to some of London's major transport hubs is ongoing, with one line of inquiry trying to establish if the incidents have a link with

The devices, categorised by the as improvised explosives, were delivered to buildings near Heathrow Airport, and on Tuesday.

One of the packages triggered a mild explosion, while the others were disabled by specialist officers in incidents that occurred at different times of the day on Tuesday and were classed as "linked series" by officers.

"We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. One such line is the possibility that the packages have come from Ireland," said Clarke Jarrett, of the Counter Command.

"We quickly shared images of the packages with staff at transport hubs and mail handling companies and offices, to aid them in identifying similar packages, however we have not received any further reports," he said.

The said its specially-trained Project Servator officers, who carry out operations every day, will be present at some transport hubs across as a precautionary measure.

The officers will be both plain clothes and uniform and are specially trained to identify tell-tales signs that someone is in an area for terrorist or other criminal purposes, the said.

"We have issued extensive advice to transport hubs and mail sorting companies to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police, as always we encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to report it," added Jarrett.

The packages all A4-sized white postal bags containing small yellow bags were assessed by specialist officers as capable of igniting a small fire when opened.

According to images released by the police, the packages had Republic of stamps and a return to sender entry referring to the Irish capital of Dublin, leading to speculation that Ireland-related terrorist groups may be involved in the incidents.

The Gardai, force, confirmed it was assisting the Met Police with its inquiries. There are fears that pro-Republicans, who have historically been against being aligned to the UK, may be behind the incidents.

There have been similar letter-bomb incidents involving Irish dissidents in Britain and in 2013 and 2014.

While the devices did not affect air or rail services, workers were evacuated from City Aviation House at and Heathrow's Compass Centre, where the packages were sent.

Both have since reopened, although workers have been told to be vigilant for further suspicious packages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)