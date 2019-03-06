Russian MPs vote to punish media for 'fake news'

Russian officials will be able to fine or block for publishing they deem "fake", under a law approved by lawmakers Wednesday.

Rights groups say the move amounts to censorship.

Russia's lower house of parliament, which is overwhelmingly dominated by the pro-Kremlin United party, voted in favour of the bill in the key second of three readings.

The law would allow prosecutors to decide what amounts to "fake news" and gives a the power to demand an outlet delete the information. Websites that fail to comply would be blocked.

Fines could reach 1.5 million rubles (over USD 22,700) if the infraction leads to grave consequences like death or rioting.

disseminated via the internet can "lead to mass unrest" and undermine state security, the bill's authors say.

Lawmakers in first began to speak of the need for such a law after a blast on killed dozens in the industrial city of

Several versions of the story appeared, with officials saying it was a but some independent media suggesting it was a terror attack.

The Islamic State group claimed the alleged attack two weeks after it occurred, leading to public confusion.

Critics say the bill is vaguely worded and would have large scope for abuse, further complicating the difficult and sometimes deadly work of opposition journalists in

"Even more censorship!" wrote on its Russian-language

"Authorities will now block websites and (social media) accounts without trial," wrote

In another controversial bill, the backed punishment for "offending state symbols".

This would allow the to block content that "expresses overt disrespect" to Russian authorities.

Both measures are likely to pass their third reading later this week before being sent to the and signed off by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)