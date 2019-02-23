Atwal makes cut in Puerto Rico

Arjun Atwal, playing his first event since August last year, made the halfway cut with a fine fight back after a rocky start in the second round of

Atwal, who won the 2010 Championships to become the first and so far the only Indian to win on the PGA Tour, shot 73 after his first round 72 to get to one-over 145 and make the cut on the line.

Sweden's Daniel Chopra, 75-76 however missed the cut. There was a three-way tie at the top with DJ Trahan (69-67), Nate Lashley (68-68) and (68-68) all locked at eight-under 136.

The 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who entered event late, shot 4-under-par 68 on Friday at Coco Beach Club to be tied-12th. He had a 71 in first round.

Atwal tied-58th after first round 72, was three-over through first six holes after in second round starting from the tenth and he looked likely making an early exit.

But he recovered with birdies on 17th and second and made no more bogeys to get to 73 and squeeze into the cut.

