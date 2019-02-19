Naga political issue will be solved after LS polls: Paswan

Senior BJP leader Tuesday claimed that the vexed Naga political issue will be resolved on priority basis under the leadership of Prime after the polls.

Responding to queries from during a press conference here, the member and former Union Minister, said "Naga issue though not simple will be sorted out in the second regime of the BJP led NDA government."



Our special team of the party, which includes BJP of North East, is studying the issue and the issue will be resolved after the election, he said.

On the assurance of to resolve the Naga issue, Paswan said "Nobody can blame our for any such lapses because he is trying honestly and sincerely and it will be sorted out in the next regime of Modi ji."



He said the and Naga issues are two great concerns and claimed both will be "resolved on priority basis after the elections."Asked about North East people opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Paswan said "our party line is clear ... no country in the world is ready to accept the immigrants or infiltrators."He said " ... the fabric of North East shall not be disturbed and my party has a sense of gratitude for the North East people because they are solidly behind the BJP. Our leaders are in touch with the people and bodies of the region to resolve the oppositions regarding the Bill."The senior BJP leader claimed the people of North East have instilled a great sense of confidence on the BJP and our plan this time is to get 100 per cent seats region.

"We shall overcome all seats of North East in coordination with the NDA alliance and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) partners of the region," he said and claimed that the BJP has decided to dedicate one page out of the 12 page of the manifesto for the North East.

Paswan is in to hold discussions with different section of the people including youths, students and farmers of the state and collect inputs for inclusion in the BJP manifesto.

BJP Dr was also present during the press interaction along with other other party leaders of the state.

