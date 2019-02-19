Film, documentary makes can now hire Noida-Greater Noida Metro for shooting

Filmmakers, advertisers and can now hire the Noida-Greater Metro for shooting, its operator Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced Tuesday.

The services, including shooting inside metro trains and stations, will be available on hour basis and permission will be determined subject to certain terms and conditions like no use of animals, firearms, and political, religious and racial overtones, the said.

The has formulated a policy for hiring of premises which includes hiring of metro stations, metro train, metro depot, and any other premises under the control of the NMRC for purpose of shooting of films, audio and video documentaries, TV commercials, etc on commercial basis, it said in a statement.

The per hour tariff will be Rs 50,000 for hiring the four coaches of a metro train, Rs 50,000 for a metro station, Rs 75,000 for both station and train, and Rs 3,00,000 for depot and other premises, it added.

The statement said applicable taxes will be charged extra on these rates but a discount of 25 per cent will be given if the premises are hired during non-revenue or non-operation hours of the NMRC.

Those willing to hire the premises will also have to shell out a refundable security deposit ranging from Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 6,00,000, the NMRC said.

The hiring of premises will be done on 'first come, first serve' basis, NMRC P D Upadhyay said, adding applicants can approach the agency from tomorrow itself.

The whole hiring procedure would be regulated through detailed terms and conditions, the NMRC said.

The production company shall be responsible to obtain any other permission from all other agencies concerned wherever required, it said.

There will be no permission for any animals on NMRC property, use of fire, gunfire, explosives or any hazardous material, it said, adding filming of photo or video must not display any offensive or obscene or any with political, religious or racial overtones.

Launched in January, the Noida-Greater Metro, also known as theAquaLine, is spread over 29.7 km and connects the twin cities in western Uttar Pradesh's

