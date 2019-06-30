Nagaland govt upgrading all sub-health centres: Official

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare (HWF) Department is upgrading the 394 existing sub- health centres in the state, an official said on Sunday.

The Department has already upgraded 49 out of the 394 existing sub-health centres and the remaining would also be upgraded in phased manner, said State Programme Officer, National Health Mission, Dr Thangho Lam.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the inauguration of Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) at Science College sub-centre here Sunday, he informed that the department has also set up several new sub-centres.

Lam said the project is being implemented with the financial support from the Government of India under National Health scheme of Healthy India while technical expertise is imparted by USAID.

Director (Health Office) USAID Xerses Sidhwa speaking on the occasion said Nagaland has been performing very well in healthcare delivery system, specially the death rates of children in the state is the lowest in the entire country.

Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Department, I Himato Zhimomi said there is a paradigm shift in looking at health throughout the world.

The Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) are expected to minimise out of pocket expenditure on health on account of primary healthcare, which at present is around 70 per cent of the total expenditure.

The HWCs will bring quality healthcare closer to the homes of the community, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)