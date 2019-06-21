Nagaland all set to protect livelihood of street vendors

The government is gearing up to implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules 2019 from July.

This was informed by for State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), S Takatuba Aier during a programme here on Friday.

Aier distributed 10 giant umbrellas among women street vendors on the occasion.

Aier informed that the has enacted the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules and that was published in the gazette on April 15.

Both the scheme and rules would be fully implemented across all the municipal and town councils of the state from July 2019, he said.

Once the scheme and rule comes into force, the respective municipal and town councils shall constitute respective (TVC) for allocation of proper space for the street vendors and also provide other facilities, besides looking into their security and welfare, he said.

Addressing the gathering P B Acharya said, "The security and respect of the street vendors should be given priority."



"No one can remove street vendors unless proper space is allocated," he said.

He urged the educated lot of the society to create awareness on the different central government schemes which have been launched for needy and downtrodden.

