Shivpal trashes SP-BSP alliance, says it's 'thagbandhan', not 'gathbandhan'

(Lohia) Tuesday termed the poll alliance between the and BSP a thagbandhan', or a coalition of cheaters, and alleged that their chiefs are in the habit of betraying others.

"This is not a 'gathbandhan' (alliance) between the and the BSP but a 'thagbandhan', he said about the seat-sharing pact recently announced by the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls.

While one ditched his father and uncle, the other did the same with her brother," Yadav told reporters at his party office here.

He was referring to Akhilesh Yadav, who allegedly sidelined him and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav, and supremo Mayawati, who had once tied a 'rakhi' on

had formed the new party after complaining of being sidelined by nephew Akhilesh Yadav, when he took charge of the from party founder and father

said after the Lok Sabha polls his own party will hold the "master key", without which no government could be formed at the Centre.

"We will form an alliance with the secular parties, and the talks are on. You all will be told about it soon," he added.

"The PSPL is emerging as a force in the state and people are giving it support. Only our party can stand against the BJP," he claimed.

Former Rajya Sabha Tuesday joined the PSPL.

Mayawati had alleged recently that is funded by the However, had avoided commenting on his uncle at that joint press conference with the BSP

When asked about the EVM controversy, Shivpal Yadav said, "If a number of are raising questions about it, ballot papers should again be used in elections."



Earlier, and Mayawati reacted separately to a controversial press conference in by a self-proclaimed cyber expert, who alleged that the 2014 Lok Sabha polls were rigged with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Mayawati suggested Tuesday that ballot papers should be used in the coming elections and too questioned the continuing use of the EVMs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)