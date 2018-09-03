Nagaland requires Rs 800 crore for flood restoration work:

The government requires around Rs 800 crore immediately for the restoration of the damages caused by landslides and flood during this monsoon season, a top said Monday.

Home and State Disaster Management Authority, secretary, said the unprecedented series of disaster in has affected at least 13.19 per cent of the total population of the state and severely affected 48,821 families in 532 villages while an area of 5408.57 acres agricultural sector have also been impacted.

Mor said that the series of disasters during this monsoon season have disrupted the roads in multiple locations, rendered many people homeless and damaged agriculture.

The state capital Kohima and the districts of Tuensang, and Phek have been severely affected, he said.

The three districts of Tuensang, and Phek were cut off from the rest of the state for about 15 days since the rains became incessant from the July 26, he said adding that about 359 locations of roads have been totally cut off sending the state into an SoS situation.

(NSDMA) and the department of Food and Civil Supplies in collaboration with the made numerous sorties to these districts to airdrop essential supplies.

Because of the disaster incidents, 12 lives lost and more than 3000 families have been displaced while properties worth crores of rupees were damaged, he informed.

With the rigorous efforts of the concerned departments, roads have been cleared to some extend and essential commodities are being reached to interior areas including district by road, he said.

of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju had arrived in Dimapur on August 5 to survey and assess the situation.

However, inclement weather did not allow him to take an aerial survey of the situation and therefore on the recommendation of the an Inter Ministerial Central Team is to visit Nagaland from the September 4 to 7 to make an on-the-spot assessment of the monsoon damages, the added.

