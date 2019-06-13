Nama Nageswara Rao elected TRS floor leader in LS

Nama Nageswara Rao was Thursday elected floor leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha.
Senior leader K Keshava Rao, a Rajya Sabha member, was re-elected as Telangana Rashtra Samithi Parliamentary Party leader.
The unanimous election took place at a meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party chaired by TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.
B B Patil (MP from Zaheerabad) would be TRS partys Whip in Lok Sabha, while K Prabhakar Reddy (MP from Medak) would be the deputy floor leader in Lok Sabha.
Banda Prakash Mudiraj would function as deputy floor leader in the Rajya Sabha.
J Santosh Kumar would be TRS party whip in the upper House.
TRS has nine members in the Lok Sabha and six members in Rajya Sabha.
The details about election of the parliamentary party leaders have been forwarded to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi through a letter by the Chief Minister.
The meeting discussed the partys strategy to be adopted in the coming Parliament session.
The election of Nageswara Rao as TRS leader in Lok Sabha puts an end to speculation about who would get the post.
Nageswara Rao was TDP's parliamentary party leader from 2009 to 2014.
He joined the TRS on the eve of the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, and defeated senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary in Khammam.
A P Jithender Reddy was TRS leader in the previous Lok Sabha. He quit the party after being denied ticket in the Lok Sabha polls, and joined the BJP.
B Vinod Kumar, who was his deputy, lost the election from Karimnagar.
Chief Minister Raos daughter and sitting MP K Kavitha was defeated in the Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU