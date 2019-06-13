Wasn't surprised by PM Modi's resounding electoral victory: Pompeo

US has said he knew would be re-elected as India's and was not surprised by his landslide victory in the

Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Pompeo said he and his team were following the elections closely and were sure that Modi was a "new kind of leader" for the world's most populous democracy.

"Just a few weeks ago, a truly historic election 600 million Indians voted in the largest exercise of the franchise in history. And they gave Mr Modi a huge mandate," Pompeo said at the ' Ideas Summit' also attended by and top corporate executives from and the US.

"Many observers were surprised by the result, but, frankly, I wasn't. I've been watching closely. My team at the State Department is watching closely. And we knew that the was a new kind of for the world's most populous democracy," he said.

In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the and many other political opponents.

"Not since 1971 has an Indian Prime Minister been returned to office with a single-party majority, and to borrow a phrase he enjoyed an awful lot of winning. He is the son of a tea seller who worked his way up to governing a state for 13 years and now leads one of the world's truly emerging powers," Pompeo said.

Prime Minister Modi has made economic development for the poorest Indians a priority and millions who once went without light bulbs now have and millions who lacked cookstoves now have them, the said.

"It's interesting that young Indians constituted one of the prime minister's largest voting blocks, one of his biggest groups of support in this most recent election. I think that tells you something. It tells you something that Indian voters think Prime Minister Modi can and will open up a new, more prosperous future for each of them," he said.

Pompeo also praised new S Jaishankar, describing him a "great counterpart" who will develop a warmer relationship with

"For my part, as the Secretary of State, I know I have a strong partner, a new, great counterpart in Minister a former to the that most in this room know so well," he said.

"He said back in April in remarks he's ready to cultivate a warmer relationship with and he knows that the feeling is mutual. We want to move ahead," he said.

Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, and from June 24 to 30.

His four-nation tour is aimed at deepening the US partnerships in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

