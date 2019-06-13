Nama Nageswara Rao elected TRS leader in Lok Sabha

Nama Nageswara Rao was Thursday elected leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Lok Sabha.
A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the TRS Parliamentary Party, chaired by TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, party sources said.
Nama Nageswara Rao was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khammam.
Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao was elected as TRS parliamentary party leader, the sources said.
Keshav Rao was also elected as the partys leader in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU