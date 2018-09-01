JUST IN
Five school girls go missing

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Five girls, students of a South Mumbai school, have gone missing, police said Saturday.

The girls who are studying in Std 8th at the private school did not return to their respective homes from school yesterday afternoon, after which their parents approached police, an official said.

Mid-term exam results were declared yesterday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

After the parents lodged complaints, police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive in South Mumbai till 2.40 PM, but thereafter they seemed to have disappeared, the police officer said.

Probe was on, he added.

