Five school girls go missing

Five girls, students of a South school, have gone missing, police said Saturday.

The girls who are studying in Std 8th at the private school did not return to their respective homes from school yesterday afternoon, after which their parents approached police, an said.

Mid-term exam results were declared yesterday and these girls had failed in two or three subjects each, according to their teachers.

After the parents lodged complaints, police used a drone camera to look for them in the surrounding area, but it did not yield any results.

CCTV footage showed that all five were at Marine Drive in South till 2.40 PM, but thereafter they seemed to have disappeared, the said.

Probe was on, he added.

