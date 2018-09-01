Mamata happy with Bengal's repeated success in 100 days' work

expressed happiness on Saturday on the state emerging as number one in the country for Convergence and Livelihood Augmentation under the 100-days work scheme.

In a post she said, "I am very happy to share with all of you that Bengal has again emerged No 1 in the country for Convergence and Livelihood Augmentation under 100-days work scheme, as announced by the Govt of "



"This is three times in a row that we have bagged this prestigious distinction," an elated Banerjee said.

East Burdwan and Coochbehar districts in the state are among the top ones in the country for effective implementation of the scheme.

Upper Bagdogra gram panchayat (GP) of Naxalbari Block near Siliguri has been ranked among the best performing in the country for 100 days work, she said.

Bengal has emerged second in the country in water conservation, the award for which was announced for the first time, the added.

