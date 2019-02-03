Cold Sunday in Delhi, max temp at 19.9 deg Celsius

It was a cold Sunday in with the maximum settling at 19.9 degrees Celsius, two notch below the season's average.

According to the Met department, the minimum was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Humidity oscillated between 95 and 79 per cent.

The has forecast moderate fog conditions for Monday.

"The maximum and minimum are likely to hover around 21 and 9 degree respectively on Monday," the office said.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.2 degrees and the maximum settled at 17.9 degrees

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)