Narrow escape for family as tree falls on house amid heavy snowfall in J-K's Doda

A family in and Kashmir's district had a narrow escape after a tree fell on their house due to heavy snowfall, officials said Friday.

(SPO) Fareed Ahmed's house in Chakka area here was completely damaged after the tree fell over it on Thursday evening, of Police of Bhadarwah, Rajinder Singh, said.

Neighbours rushed to the house and helped the family stuck inside to come out, he said.

"There is no report of any injury to the family members, who have been shifted to a safer place," Singh added.

