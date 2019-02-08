Deepa Mehta to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Canadian Academy

The & Television has announced that it will be honouring filmmaker with

The shared the in a statement and said the Indo-Canadian will be presented the award during Canadian Screen Week, which stretches over six days and also includes the Canadian Screen Awards: Broadcast Gala.

"The is proud to recognize the artistry of Ms. and the tremendous impact she has had on the fabric of Canada's entertainment industry," the academy said.

On Twitter, the thanked the for the honour.

"Thank you so much @TheCdnAcademy. You made my day - hell, my year!" she wrote.

was born in but she had moved to in 1973 after her marriage to documentary filmmaker

Her "Water", the third part of her Elements trilogy, was Canada's official entry at the

The has previously received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2012 and she was also named to the Order of and appointed to the Order of in 2013. She was inducted into the Canadian in 2016.

Mehta is currently working on Netflix series "Leila".

