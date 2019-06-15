Woman, 4 others booked for blackmailing man with rape threat

Five persons, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly blackmailing a man by threatening to file a case against him, police said Saturday.

The victim was in a relationship with a woman who demanded money between January 23 and 29 this year, threatening to make a allegation in case he failed to give the amount, an said.

"The accused demanded Rs 1.50 lakh. The victim paid Rs 50,000 by cheque but was unable to arrange the remaining amount, leading to the woman and her accomplices telling him that they would kidnap and kill his children if he didn't pay Rs 5 lakh," he said.

He said a case was registered against them at Virar police station for extortion but no arrests had been made so far.

