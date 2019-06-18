National Inter State Athletics Championships to be held in Lucknow in August

The 59th National Inter State Championships, which was earlier scheduled to be held in next month, will take place in from August 27 to 30, the Federation of said.

Association had earlier this month had expressed its inability to host the championships scheduled for July 14-17 due to various reasons but now their Uttar Predesh counterpart has decided to stage the event.

"This Championships will give another opportunity to the Indian athletes to qualify for the to be held in (Qatar) from 27th September to 6th October," the AFI said in a circular.

The last date for of entries for the National Championships is August 12.

