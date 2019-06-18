National Inter State Athletics Championships to be held in Lucknow in August

The 59th National Inter State Athletics Championships, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Kolkata next month, will take place in Lucknow from August 27 to 30, the Athletics Federation of India said.
West Bengal Athletics Association had earlier this month had expressed its inability to host the championships scheduled for July 14-17 due to various reasons but now their Uttar Predesh counterpart has decided to stage the event.
"This Championships will give another opportunity to the Indian athletes to qualify for the IAAF World Championships in Athletics to be held in Doha (Qatar) from 27th September to 6th October," the AFI said in a circular.
The last date for online submission of entries for the National Championships is August 12.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU