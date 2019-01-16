National U-16: Haryana boys beat Jharkhand to lift Vijay Merchant Trophy

lifted the Vijay Merchant Trophy after beating in the final on the basis of first innings lead, riding on lion-hearted effort from new ball bowlers and

In the final of the National U-16 tournament at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, scored 247 in their first innings with Ahan Poddar top-scoring with 57 off 177 balls, hitting 10 boundaries.

Jharkhand's Abhishek took six wickets for 48 runs but seamers Vivek (5/59) and Anuj (5/53) bowled the opposition out for 186 in 66.1 overs.

The 61-run first innings lead proved to be decisive in the end as Haryana batted out of the contest, scoring a mammoth 502 for 9 in 163.1 overs before declaring.

There were five half-centuries in the second innings from number 4, 5,6, 7 and 8 batsmen. They were Piyush Dahiya (64), Nishant Sindhu (53), Vats (70), Yuvraj Singh (93) and Sarvesh Rohilla (60).

Before the umpires called time, scored 93 for 3 in their second innings.

The victory could be attributed to a robust junior development programme undertaken by Association.

Recently, roped in Glenn McGrath, who held a workshop for the talented age-group pacers from the state and was all praise for the talent coming out of the state.

Brief Scores:



Haryana 247 (Ahan Poddar 57, Abhishek 6/48) and 502/9 decl (Yuvraj Singh 93, Vats 70).

Jharkhand 186 ( 83, 5/59, 5/53).

