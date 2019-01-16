NGT seeks report from Kollam administration on sand mining after teenage girl's video

The on Wednesday sought a report from the district administration after taking note of a report about a 17-year-old girl's viral video on environmental impact of activity in her coastal village of in

A bench headed by NGT Justice asked the District Magistrate to furnish a report within a month.

The matter will now be heard on March 29.

The tribunal's direction came after taking suo motu (on its own) cognizance of an Indian Express report titled "17-year-old's video gets talking of impact of sand mining".

The report mentioned about Kavya S, a class 12 student, who made the video about the environmental impact of the decades-long black activity in her village

"The video, in which she relays a village's strong fears about falling off the map due to extensive dredging and excavation works by two public-sector firms, has become a huge talking point on television news channels, radio stations, and

"Her video and word of the campaign have been amplified by Malayalam cinema's young actors like and Tovino Thomas," the news report said.

The report said that and several villages on the coasts of and in southern are rich repositories of black sand that contains important minerals like monazite, ilmenite, rutile and zircon.

" activities began in Alappad in the mid-60s, mainly under the auspices of the Centre's and the state-owned Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)