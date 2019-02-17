Naveen lays foundation stone for Tata cancer hospital

Naveen Sunday laid the foundation stone for a treatment and research hospital to be set up near here at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

The foundation stone was laid at Ratagarh in Baranga on the outskirts of the state capital in the presence of Ratan Tata, of Trusts, which will set up the hospital.

patients go to for proper treatment and now the state will have a well-equipped hospital, Chief Minister Naveen said.

will now have a state-of-the-art cancer hospital and it will be something all of us will be proud of, Ratan said.

It will save thousands and thousands of lives in years to come, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for setting up the 500-bed cancer hospital had been signed between the state government and Trusts in May last year.

