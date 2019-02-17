Naveen lays foundation stone for Tata cancer hospital

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday laid the foundation stone for a cancer treatment and research hospital to be set up near here at a cost of Rs 800 crore.
The foundation stone was laid at Ratagarh in Baranga on the outskirts of the state capital in the presence of Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, which will set up the hospital.
Cancer patients go to Mumbai for proper treatment and now the state will have a well-equipped cancer hospital, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.
Odisha will now have a state-of-the-art cancer hospital and it will be something all of us will be proud of, Ratan Tata said.
It will save thousands and thousands of lives in years to come, he said.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for setting up the 500-bed cancer hospital had been signed between the state government and Tata Trusts in May last year.
