Navy Chief holds talks with chief of US naval operations

Navy Monday held extensive talks with of US Naval Operations on ways to further deepen cooperation between of the two countries.

Richardson is on a three-day visit to which began on Sunday.

"Major issues discussed included operations and exercises, training interactions, information exchange, capacity building and capability enhancement," the said.

It said Admiral Richardson's visit is intended to consolidate bilateral naval relations between and the US and also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation.

The US also interacted with and of the B S Dhanoa among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)