Naxal killed in encounter in C'garh

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The skirmish took place around 12.15 pm in the forest near Atkal village under Konta police station area when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter- insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (nati-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presenceof ultras between Murliguda and Atkal villages, located around 500 kms away from capital Raipur, security forces were immediately dispatched towards the place, he said.

On spotting the security forces near Atkal, Naxals opened indiscriminate fire on them, leading to the gunfight, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of an ultra was recovered from the encounter spot, the DIG said, adding that a muzzle loading gun and a bag containing medicines and surgical items were also recovered.

The deceased Naxal was identified as Vanjam Budhu, in-charge of Nilamadgu Rural Party Committee (RPC) of Maoists, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)