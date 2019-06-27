Special task force to act against drug peddlers in Mumbai: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that a special task force would be set up to take strict action against the drug peddlers in Mumbai.

The issue was raised by Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan (Congress), who expressed concern over the rise in illegal narcotics trade in the city, especially around educational institutions and slums.

He said Mumbai should be made a narcotics-free city by carrying out a special drive against drug peddlers.

Fadnavis agreed to the demand and said a special task force would be set up to act against the drug peddlers and strict action would be taken within eight days.

