Tora Cabs to launch ride-hailing service in Hyderabad

: Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) Tuesday announced it would officially launch 'TORA Cabs', a new ride-hailing app, here in the next 45 days.

The cab drivers using the Tora app need not pay any commission from the fare they collect and they would just need to pay a minimal daily subscription charge, TTSPL, director (marketing & public policy) Kavita Bhaskaran Ravi told reporters here.

Tora is a joint venture with a Korean firm headquartered in New Delhi and has already got over 1,500 drivers on board, she said adding "We hope to have 4,000-plus drivers in the next one-and-a-half months."



Kavita said Tora was focussed on a sustainable model based on taking zero commission from drivers.

According to her, TORA cabs come with a promise of 'no commission' for drivers and 'no surge' for customers.

"Tora is based on the vision of bringing convenience and benefits to the customers and drivers, and we plan to change the way you look at the ride-hailing industry," she added.

