Naxals torch trucks, excavator near Essar's Dantewada plant

Naxals Tuesday set ablaze three trucks and an excavator near an Essar plant in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The trucks and excavator were engaged in collecting dust waste from Essar's iron ore beneficiation plant in Kirandul, an said.

"A group of 50 Naxals torched three trucks and an excavator belonging to a The drivers and cleaners were also threatened to abandon work. A police team is combing the area to nab the group," he said.

He added that preliminary probe had revealed it might be the handiwork of the Naxals' "Malangir area committee".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)