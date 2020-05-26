'Naya Hindustan' the COVID-19 Anthem Touches the Soul and Captures India's Unity in Diversity - Produced by Nihilent

/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created massive disruptions across the world. For the last two months, the lockdown in India has altered the lives of people- socially, economically and emotionally.Music Director Hitesh Prasad ideated the concept, scored the music and penned the lyrics of this song. Sung by leading singers Mahalaxmi Iyer ,Bhumi Trivedi, Toshi Sabri, Shraddha Pandit, including Hitesh Prasad lent their voice with Raju Shankar (Piano) and Glen Fernandez (Guitar). The video was directed by Kanishka Shankar and mixed and mastered by Tosif Shaikh. While music arranged and programmed by Raju Shankar and Sanjay Jaipurwale.The project was supported by Nihilent, as a part of its Nihilent Cares - CSR initiative.

As people embrace this new reality, it is also a time to reflect and ink a new future. With this unprecedented crisis, comes a great opportunity to heal ourselves, break barriers and blur boundaries and hasten compassion, empathy and togetherness. No doubt, this crisis has unified all, and it is time to showcase this unity amid diversity of caste, religion and creed is the need of the hour. This is the time to foster humanity, love and light.

In this backdrop they curated 'Naya Hindustan' to visualize the new India. A country that is taming an invisible enemy. It's a tribute to the countless COVID-19 warriors, the unsung heroes and a billion plus people suspended on hope, united by courage and faith in humanity.

Quips L C Singh, Director & Executive Chairman, Nihilent, " Naya Hindustan is all about new India. It projects the idea of unity and harmony and the need for all of us to work as a collective. The video captures this essence and how this crisis has unified us all into much better human beings."



Says KV Sridhar, Chief Creative Officer, Nihilent, "Naya Hindustan is the anthem for new India. A country on the grips of COVID-19 pandemic, yet demonstrating unbelievable resilience, courage and hope in these testing times. Indeed a humbling experience to be part of this initiative."



According to Hitesh Prasad, " I wrote and composed this music video to primarily showcase the communal harmony and motivate people of this country impacted by COVID-19 and lockdown in many different ways. The key message of this video I wanted to convey is my vision of ' New India'- a country that needs to rise above all our differences and be one in this hour of crisis. The lyrics capture this idea of peace, communal harmony, compassion and resilience to move forward. I also need to mention all the artists and singers in this video have done this as a purely social cause and thanks for Nihilent for supporting us with this initiative."Let's create a Naya Hindustan.

Nihilent is a global consulting and services company that uses a human-centered approach for problem-solving and change management. Nihilent's comprehensive range of expertise in customer research, process and technology enables newer heights of business performance.

