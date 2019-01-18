NBC orders pilot based on 'The Bone Collector' novels

has green lit a episode for potential TV series based on Jeffery Deaver's crime novels "The Bone Collector".

The will be called "Lincoln" and will follow Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector, according to The

Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

VJ and will serve as writers and producers on the TV series.

Deaver's first "Bone Collector" book was released in 1997 and after it's success the wrote 10 more books. The most recent installment, "The Skin Collector", debuted in 2014.

The book was also adapted into a 1999 film, featuring and in the lead.

The TV adaptation will also be produced by Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)