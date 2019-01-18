Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna sworn-in as SC judges

-
ALSO READ
SC Collegium recommends elevation of HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna to apex court
Collegium recommends K'taka HC Chief Justice, Delhi Court judge for elevation to SC
Delhi HC bids farewell to Justice Sanjiv Khanna on his elevation to SC
Two HC judges elevated to Supreme Court amidst controversy
Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna to be sworn in on Friday
-
Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were sworn-in as Supreme Court judges on Friday.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to justices Maheshwari and Khanna during the swearing-in ceremony held in court number 1 of the apex court.
The sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court is 31. With the swearing-in of justices Maheshwari and Khanna, the strength has now gone up to 28.
While Justice Maheshwari was the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Khanna was a judge in the Delhi High Court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU