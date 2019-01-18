Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna sworn-in as SC judges

Justices and were sworn-in as judges on Friday.

of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi administered the oath of office to justices Maheshwari and Khanna during the swearing-in ceremony held in court number 1 of the apex court.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the is 31. With the swearing-in of justices Maheshwari and Khanna, the strength has now gone up to 28.

While Justice Maheshwari was the of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Khanna was a in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)