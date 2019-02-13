NCL VEKAs uPVC Profiles Extrusion Plant goes on stream

: NCL Veka, makers of uPVC (un-plasticised poly vinyl chloride) products for buildings, Wednesday announced the commissioning of its newly built Rs 50 in Medak District of

Telangana's for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan opened the 1,20,000 square foot 18 extruders line constructed on 16.8 acres, a press release said.

The manufacturing facility, providing employment for 450 people directly and indirectly, will produce new generation uPVC profiles to serve the domestic and MEA markets, it said.

Announcing the commissioning of the plant,Chief Executive 0fficer of NCL VEKA, Ashven Datla said: "the plant enhances our capacity to produce 24,000 tonnes of profiles, translating to window requirements for 3,00,000 homes per year.

We will continue to invest towards attaining phase wise expansion to 30 uPVC extruders lines to support our growing market."



Andreas HartleifCEO, said "We will use this facility to multiply our market share in and export to and African (MEA) markets."



NCL VEKA, a Joint Venture between (Hyderabad) and GROUP, (Germany) had announced in the last fiscal Rs 25 crore fresh investments in machinery, product enhancements, new show-rooms and marketing outlay.

The release further said would cross a turnover of Rs 200 crore for FY 2018-19 and has built strong partnerships with over 100 specialist fabricators to serve markets across

VEKA is a USD 1.2-billion company with operations in manufacturing units in 18 countries, while NCL is an Rs 2,000 crore building manufacturer based out of Hyderabad, the release added.

